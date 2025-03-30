



India's defence industry has experienced remarkable growth, driven by the government's "Make in India" initiative and its push for self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in defence production. The sector has seen significant achievements and investments in recent years.





Historic Growth And Production





Defence production in India reached a record high of ₹1.27 lakh crore in FY 2023-24, marking a 174% increase from ₹46,429 crore in 2014-15. This growth reflects the successful implementation of government policies aimed at boosting domestic defence manufacturing. The country is now producing sophisticated war platforms such as the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), and Akash Missile System, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





Major Investments And Approvals





The government has actively supported defence companies through large orders and clearances:





Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Prachand: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) received contracts worth ₹62,700 crore for 156 helicopters, with over 65% indigenous content.





Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS): The Cabinet approved Rs 7,000 crore for 307 artillery guns developed by DRDO.





Flight Refuelling Aircraft: A wet lease deal for a KC-135 refuelling aircraft was signed to enhance Indian Air Force capabilities.





Record Defence Contracts And Budget Allocation





In FY 2024-25, the Ministry of Defence signed 193 contracts worth ₹2,09,050 crore, nearly doubling the previous record. Notably, 92% of these contracts, amounting to ₹1,68,922 crore, were with domestic companies. The government has also allocated 75% of the modernisation budget (₹1,11,544 crore) for indigenous procurement in the ongoing financial year.





Increasing Defence Budgets





The government's commitment to the defence sector is evident in the substantial increase in defence budgets. The allocation has risen from ₹2.53 lakh crore in 2013-14 to an estimated ₹6.81 lakh crore in 2025-26.





Ecosystem Development And Foreign Investment





To ensure sustained growth, the government has created an ecosystem that supports innovation and private sector participation. Key developments include:





The commissioning of the TATA Aircraft Complex in Vadodara in October 2024 to produce C-295 aircraft, enhancing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Easing of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regulations in September 2020, allowing up to 74% FDI through the automatic route and over 74% through the government route.





Total FDI in defence industries since April 2000 amounts to ₹5,516.16 crore.





How Public-Private Partnerships Enhances The Self-Reliance Of India's Defence Industry