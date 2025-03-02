



Former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino has highlighted NASA's interest in collaborating with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on a larger scale. This interest is driven by ISRO's remarkable successes in Mars and lunar missions. Massimino, who is also a professor of mechanical engineering at Columbia University, emphasized that NASA is keen to build on these achievements through mutual growth and cooperation.





One significant collaboration underway is the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission, which aims to launch an Earth observation satellite equipped with dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar. This mission will provide critical data on Earth's surface changes, such as those caused by earthquakes, landslides, and volcanoes, and will also monitor glaciers, ice sheets, and forest changes.





Massimino noted that dialogues between NASA and ISRO are ongoing, which could lead to a bigger partnership, possibly in the lunar field. However, he cautioned that it is premature to discuss specifics at this stage.





The NISAR mission is a key focus for both agencies, as it represents a first-of-its-kind dual-band radar satellite that will enhance understanding of the global carbon cycle and land deformation





During his recent visit to India, Massimino interacted with students at various educational institutions, including the Atal Tinkering Lab and PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya.





He praised the students' enthusiasm and curiosity about space and STEM fields, highlighting the importance of nurturing such interest.





Massimino also expressed admiration for India's advancements in space exploration, noting that the country has a lot to offer in this field.





Overall, Massimino's comments underscore the growing collaboration between NASA and ISRO, reflecting a broader trend of international cooperation in space exploration. This partnership is expected to yield significant scientific benefits and further strengthen the relationship between the two space agencies.





Sunday Guardian







