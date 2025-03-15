



India has successfully joined an elite group of four nations that have demonstrated the complex technology of satellite docking and undocking, according to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr. V Narayanan.





This achievement was made possible through the SpaDeX (Space Docking Experiment) mission, which involved the docking of two satellites, SDX-01 and SDX-02, on January 16, 2025, followed by their successful undocking on March 13, 2025.





The mission was launched on December 30, 2024, using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C60 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.





ISRO conducted extensive preparations for the mission, including over 120 computer simulations to ensure precision and avoid mistakes during the docking and undocking processes.





The undocking process involved a precise sequence of events, including the extension of SDX-02, the release of Capture Lever 3, and the disengagement of the Capture Lever in SDX-02, culminating in the successful separation of the satellites.





When discussing India's future manned missions, Narayanan emphasized that ISRO learns from setbacks, both its own and those of other nations. He noted that this complex technology requires continuous learning and improvement, and despite any setbacks, the organization remains confident in its efforts due to the dedication of Indian scientists.





In another major achievement, ISRO successfully tested the C32 cryogenic propulsion system, a technology that was previously denied to India by several countries. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone, as cryogenic technology was considered highly challenging even two decades ago. ISRO has developed three cryogenic stages and successfully tested the C32 system for 100 seconds, demonstrating its capabilities in a field where many countries still lag behind.





Additionally, ISRO has demonstrated its prowess in satellite docking and undocking technology, becoming one of only four nations worldwide to achieve this feat.





ISRO's future plans include ambitious projects such as the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send astronauts to space by 2026, and Chandrayaan-4, which will collect samples from the Moon. The organization is also working on developing a next-generation launch vehicle and establishing an Indian space station. These initiatives underscore ISRO's commitment to advancing India's presence in space exploration.





This achievement not only marks India's entry into an exclusive league of nations capable of mastering space docking but also paves the way for future ambitious missions such as the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, Chandrayaan-4, and the Gaganyaan program. India now joins the United States, Russia, and China in demonstrating this complex technology.





