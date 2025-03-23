







The Space Commission has officially approved India's Mars Lander Mission (MLM), also known as Mangalyaan-2, marking a significant advancement in the country's space exploration efforts.





This ambitious initiative aims to successfully land a spacecraft on Mars, positioning India as the fourth nation to achieve this remarkable milestone, following the United States, Russia, and China. The final approval for the mission now awaits the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Building on the success of its predecessor, the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), which entered Martian orbit in 2014, the MLM is designed to enhance India's understanding of Mars' surface and atmosphere through both a lander and a rover.





This mission is set to include several innovative components and scientific objectives.



Proposed Science Missions And Payloads

Mangalyaan-2 is designed to carry multiple scientific payloads and instruments to study various aspects of Mars:

Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX): Focuses on analysing interplanetary dust.

Radio Occultation (RO) Experiment: Aims to study the Martian atmosphere and its layers.

Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS): Investigates energetic particles in the Martian environment.

Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX): Measures electric fields and plasma conditions in the Martian atmosphere.

Additionally, the mission plans to deploy a rover and a helicopter named MarBLE (Martian Boundary Layer Explorer) that will conduct atmospheric studies during its flights, similar to NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.

Scientific Objectives

The overarching goals of Mangalyaan-2 include:

In-depth examination of Mars' atmosphere: Understanding its composition, weather patterns, and climate history.

Study of Martian Surface Features: Mapping terrain and identifying geological structures that could reveal the planet's history.

Search for Evidence of Water: Investigating signs of past or present water on Mars, which is crucial for understanding its habitability.

Exploration of Interplanetary Dust: Analysing how dust from Mars' moons, Phobos and Deimos, interacts with the Martian atmosphere.

To facilitate these scientific endeavours, Mangalyaan-2 will utilise advanced technologies. A sky crane system for safely landing the rover on the Martian surface. A supersonic parachute for descent control during landing operations.

These technologies have been successfully employed in previous Mars missions by NASA, showcasing ISRO's commitment to adopting proven methods for its exploration goals.

The Mangalyaan-2 mission is part of India's larger vision for space exploration, which includes plans for an Indian Space Station by 2035 and potential missions to Venus. If successful, this mission would position India as one of the few countries capable of landing on Mars, enhancing its status as a global leader in space exploration.





This mission seeks to deepen research into Martian geology and climate, contributing valuable data to global scientific knowledge. The success of Mangalyaan-2 would not only solidify India's reputation as a leading space power but also significantly advance international scientific research.





The Mars Lander Mission is part of a broader vision for India's space program, which includes plans for an Indian Space Station by 2035 and sending an astronaut to the Moon by 2040.





Furthermore, ISRO is preparing for future Chandrayaan missions and exploring other interplanetary missions, such as a Venus Orbiter Mission. If successful, Mangalyaan-2 will reinforce India's standing among top nations in space exploration and further its contributions to understanding our solar system.





