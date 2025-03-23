



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is "incomplete" without Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), asserting that the region is a vital part of India. Speaking at an ex-servicemen rally in Akhnoor, Singh highlighted the plight of people in PoK, claiming they face discrimination based on religion and are deprived of a dignified life.





He criticised Pakistan for using PoK as a base for terrorism, stating that terrorist training camps and launch pads are operational there, and warned that the Indian government is aware of these activities and will act accordingly.





During his address, Singh praised the sacrifices made by Indian Army veterans and reiterated the government's commitment to their welfare. He assured that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) prioritizes the well-being of veterans and serving soldiers, emphasising their continued importance to the nation even after retirement.





The Defence Minister also inaugurated a heritage museum in Akhnoor, showcasing weapons from various conflicts and honouring war heroes.





Reflecting on historical events, Singh noted that had the Indian government capitalized on tactical advantages during the 1965 war with Pakistan, cross-border terrorism could have been curtailed much earlier.





He expressed gratitude towards the Muslim community in India for their contributions to combating terrorism, stating that over 80% of infiltrating militants originate from Pakistan.





Singh's remarks align with India's longstanding position on PoK, reaffirming its claim over the territory and condemning Pakistan's actions in the region.





Agencies







