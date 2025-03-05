



India and Belgium are actively exploring defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, marking a significant expansion of their bilateral ties. This development comes during the Belgian Economic Mission to India, led by Princess Astrid, which includes top ministers and business leaders.





The mission has facilitated discussions on enhancing defence industrial cooperation and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed Belgian investments in India's defence sector, encouraging Belgian companies to expand their presence by integrating Indian vendors into their supply chains.





This move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations. During the Belgian Economic Mission to India, led by Princess Astrid, significant agreements were signed in defence technology, military cooperation, and manufacturing partnerships.





A key focus area is the Zorawar light tank project, where Belgian company John Cockerill Defence is involved in supplying critical components like the 105mm gun turret.





Belgium's Defence Minister Theo Francken announced plans to appoint a Defence Attaché at the Belgian Embassy in New Delhi, marking the first such posting by Belgium in India. This appointment is seen as crucial given China's increasing assertiveness in the region, with Belgium viewing India as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific. The collaboration also includes potential maritime security engagements and discussions on joint projects and co-production opportunities in India.





Both countries are working towards establishing a structured defence cooperation framework, which is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.





The economic and strategic dimensions of the India-Belgium partnership are increasingly intertwined. Beyond defence, the collaboration extends to areas such as clean energy, trade, and infrastructure. Belgian companies are exploring opportunities to expand their presence in India, contributing to India's growth and modernisation goals while driving innovation and job creation in Belgium.





The strengthening of defence ties between India and Belgium reflects a growing commitment to security and strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, leveraging Belgium's technological expertise and India's robust defence manufacturing ecosystem.





