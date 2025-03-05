



Belgium's leading defence company, John Cockerill Defence, has partnered with India's Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics Ltd (EPHL) to establish a joint venture for manufacturing tank turrets in India. This collaboration is aimed at supporting India's defence modernization and self-reliance goals, particularly for the Indian Army's Zorawar light tank program, also known as Project Zorawar.





The joint venture will focus on manufacturing, assembling, and commissioning turrets for the Indian Light Tank (ILT) program, which is designed to enhance India's combat capabilities in challenging terrains, especially along the border with China.





The partnership involves a 60:40 joint venture, with John Cockerill holding the majority stake. The manufacturing facility will be located in Chakan, Pune, marking the first time John Cockerill will set up a turret manufacturing facility outside Europe.





The turrets produced in India will feature 50% indigenous content, and JCD CEO Thierry Renaudin indicated the company might share metallurgy expertise with its Indian partner. “John Cockerill is committed to making India a global manufacturing hub,” he stated.





JCD has already supplied one turret for the L&T-built Zorawar prototype, which has completed winter field trials. A second turret is being prepared for summer trials. The company and EPHL are set to supply over 59 turrets to L&T from their facility in Chakan, Pune.





The initial plan is to supply 59 turrets for the light tank program, but the demand is expected to rise significantly, with the Indian Army planning to deploy over 350 light tanks in mountainous border areas.





This collaboration not only supports India's "Make in India" initiative by enhancing domestic defence manufacturing capabilities but also positions India as a potential global hub for defence manufacturing. The joint venture aims to leverage John Cockerill's advanced technology and EPHL's local expertise to produce world-class defence solutions tailored to the Indian armed forces' needs.





Additionally, the partnership is expected to explore export opportunities, aligning with John Cockerill's global presence in turret manufacturing.





Thales Belgium’s Defence Integration





Thales Belgium is playing a significant role in enhancing India's defence capabilities through several key collaborations. The company has partnered with India's state-owned Armoured Vehicle Nigam Ltd (AVNL) to integrate a 70mm rocket system onto military vehicles for the Indian armed forces. A notable milestone in 2025 will include a joint demonstration featuring live firing exercises, as announced by Belgian embassy officials.

Additionally, Thales Belgium continues to equip HAL's ALH-WSI helicopters with rocket launchers and ammunition, a program it has been involved in for over 20 years. The fleet of helicopters equipped with these rocket launchers is expected to double to over 250 platforms in the coming year.

These collaborations underscore Belgium's growing commitment to India's defence sector, further strengthening strategic ties between the two nations. India and Belgium are also in discussions to establish a task force aimed at advancing their bilateral defence partnership. This initiative follows the entry of two Belgian companies into defence collaborations with Indian firms to integrate rocket systems on armoured vehicles and lightweight tanks.

Belgium's Defence Minister Theo Francken highlighted the importance of these developments, noting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion to form a task force to structure the bilateral defence relationship. Francken acknowledged the historical contribution of Indian soldiers during World War I and expressed his intention to relay this proposal to his Prime Minister.

Furthermore, Belgium will station a senior military officer as a defence attaché at its New Delhi embassy to enhance bilateral defence engagements. The Belgian Navy has also extended an invitation to the Indian Navy to participate in Belgium's Navy Day, marking a formal engagement between the two navies. These moves reflect a deepening of military and strategic cooperation between India and Belgium, particularly in the context of Indo-Pacific security.



The partnership is part of broader defence cooperation between India and Belgium, which includes other significant agreements and discussions on military technology and strategic ties. This deepening collaboration reflects a growing commitment to security and strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.





