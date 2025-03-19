



Sweden's Foreign Minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard, has underscored the critical need for democracies, particularly India and the European Union (EU), to unite in support of a rules-based international order.





In an exclusive interview, she highlighted the interconnectedness of global security, referencing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and challenges posed by China in the Indo-Pacific region. Stenergard emphasised that cooperation among like-minded democracies is essential to uphold this order, particularly as various geopolitical tensions emerge.





She articulated a vision where India plays a pivotal role in promoting fair peace in Ukraine, asserting that any resolution must not allow Russia to emerge as a victor.





Stenergard's remarks come as Sweden has developed its own strategy for the Indo-Pacific, reflecting a growing recognition of the region's significance amid rising tensions. She noted that while there is substantial interest in the Indo-Pacific for economic growth, it also presents challenges that require collaborative defence efforts among democratic nations.





The Swedish minister's call for unity among democracies aligns with broader discussions on security and cooperation within Europe and beyond.





As Sweden moves away from its traditional neutrality by joining NATO, there is an increasing focus on enhancing defence capabilities and fostering partnerships that can address contemporary security threats.





Stenergard's comments resonate with India's aspirations for a stronger understanding and collaboration with European nations on these critical issues, reinforcing the importance of shared democratic values and strategic alliances in navigating the complexities of today's global landscape.





