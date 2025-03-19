



India is set to significantly enhance its military capabilities by finalising a deal with the United States for the acquisition of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones, valued at approximately $3.9 billion.





This agreement, which is expected to be signed soon, includes the establishment of a local assembly facility for 21 of these drones, marking a pivotal step in India's defence modernisation efforts.





The deal has been described as a transformative moment in the strategic partnership between India and the US, particularly in light of growing regional security challenges posed by China and Pakistan.





Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics, emphasised that this acquisition will not only bolster India's intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities but also contribute to the development of India's domestic defence industry through technology transfer and local assembly.





The MQ-9B drones are designed for high-altitude, long-endurance missions and can perform various roles, including precision strikes and anti-submarine warfare.





They will be equipped with advanced weaponry, including Hellfire missiles and precision-guided bombs.





The Indian Navy will receive 15 Sea Guardian variants, while the Army and Air Force will each get eight Sky Guardian drones.





This strategic move aligns with India's broader vision of becoming self-sufficient in defence manufacturing and aims to create job opportunities within the sector.





The drones are expected to be operational within two to three years, enhancing India's surveillance capabilities across critical regions such as the Indian Ocean and along its land borders with China.





Agencies







