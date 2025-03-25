



The India-France naval exercise, Varuna 2025, took place from March 19 to 22, 2025, in the Arabian Sea, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations and their commitment to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region. This edition of Varuna highlighted advanced air defence drills, anti-submarine warfare operations, and surface combat manoeuvres, significantly enhancing interoperability and joint operational capabilities between the Indian and French Navies.





Key components of the exercise included:





Advanced Air Defence Drills: Participating units conducted realistic combat simulations involving Rafale-M fighters from the French Navy and MiG-29K aircraft from the Indian Navy, focusing on countering aerial threats effectively.





Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercises: Indian submarines and anti-submarine frigates from both navies engaged in drills aimed at improving underwater domain awareness and tactics.





Surface Warfare Operations: Complex coordinated manoeuvres showcased the combined combat power of both fleets through simulated engagements.





Replenishment At Sea (RAS) Exercises: Fleet tankers from both navies demonstrated logistical interoperability, enhancing mutual support for sustained operations.





The exercise achieved a higher degree of operational coordination compared to previous editions, marking a significant advancement in jointmanship. It facilitated the exchange of best practices and fostered a deeper understanding of each other's operational doctrines, which is essential for seamless operations in complex maritime environments. The successful execution of these drills underscored the enduring partnership between India and France in safeguarding global sea lanes and addressing shared maritime security challenges.





In a statement reflecting on the exercise, the Indian Navy emphasized that Varuna 2025 not only consolidated previous drills but also reinforced a strong foundation of collaboration and trust between the two nations. As a cornerstone of India-France defence relations since its inception in 2001, Varuna continues to play a crucial role in promoting stability and upholding a rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific region.





