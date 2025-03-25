



India has firmly rejected Pakistan's repeated references to Jammu and Kashmir during a United Nations debate on peacekeeping reforms, labelling them as "unwarranted" and reaffirming that the region "was, is, and will always be an integral part of India." Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, condemned Pakistan for attempting to divert attention from critical discussions on peacekeeping by reiterating claims over Jammu and Kashmir, which he stated do not validate Pakistan's illegal assertions or justify its state-sponsored terrorism.





Harish emphasized that Pakistan is illegally occupying parts of Jammu and Kashmir and must vacate the territory. He made it clear that India would not allow its sovereignty to be questioned in international forums and advised Pakistan against using the UN platform for its "parochial and divisive agenda." India chose not to engage in a detailed response but reiterated its position, stating it would refrain from exercising a more elaborate Right of Reply.





In addition to addressing the Kashmir issue, India highlighted the need for UN peacekeeping missions to adapt to modern challenges, including threats from armed groups and non-state actors. Harish called for adequate funding for peacekeeping operations and underscored the importance of women's participation in these missions. He noted India's recent initiative to organize a conference for women peacekeepers from the Global South, emphasizing their critical role in peacekeeping efforts.





India also reiterated its commitment to UN peacekeeping and called for reforms in the Security Council to better reflect current geopolitical realities.





