



INS Nistar, the first of two indigenously designed diving support vessels (DSVs) for the Indian Navy, is nearing completion at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam. Recent updates indicate that the vessel has successfully conducted sea trials for its air/mix gas diving systems and an observation class remotely operated vehicle (OROV) on March 21, 2025.





This diving complex is equipped with an open bottom bell and side diving stage, allowing operations at depths of up to 75 meters.





The capabilities of INS Nistar are crucial for rapid underwater surveys and inspections, enhancing the planning of saturation diving operations. Additionally, the ship features a marine crane capable of lifting 15 tonnes from the seabed, which will support salvage operations even in challenging sea conditions.





The construction of INS Nistar is part of a broader initiative to bolster India's naval capabilities and promote self-reliance through indigenous manufacturing, aligning with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.





The DSVs are designed to support the Indian Navy's submarine fleet by providing essential services such as submarine rescue operations, deep-sea diving, sustained patrolling, and search and rescue missions.





The project has also contributed significantly to local employment and economic growth by involving numerous MSME vendors across India in its development.





