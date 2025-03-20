Indian military transport plane delivers first consignment of BrahMos system to the Philippines

Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo underscored the significant growth in India-Philippines relations as both nations commemorate 75 years of dip lomatic ties. He highlighted the expanded cooperation in various sectors, including renewable energy, maritime security, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and health.





Manalo stated, "In the last 4 or 5 years, our relationship has really grown by leaps and bounds," underlining the deep-rooted partnership that has evolved over centuries. He reaffirmed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region for peace and prosperity.





During his visit to India for the Raisina Dialogue 2025, Manalo met with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss collaboration in connectivity, maritime cooperation, and strengthening India-ASEAN ties.





Following their discussions, Jaishankar noted the positive outcomes and the commitment to enhancing bilateral engagement through easier visa processes and increased dialogues.





Manalo also revealed that a bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with India is under discussion, aiming to deepen economic engagement in sectors such as automotive, battery production, pharmaceuticals, health, and agriculture.





He specifically invited Indian businesses to source nickel from the Philippines to diversify away from reliance on Chinese buyers. The Philippines is a major global player in nickel production, accounting for 11% of global output.





He pointed out that nearly 98% of current nickel exports go to China, with Japan accounting for the remaining 2%. Manalo expressed interest in having India participate not only in nickel exports but also in processing and developing a value chain within the sector. This reflects a broader strategy to realign supply chains and enhance economic cooperation between the two nations.





Furthermore, Secretary Manalo highlighted the Philippines' vehicle modernization program and invited Indian manufacturers to engage in this initiative.





He noted that India's pharmaceutical industry plays a crucial role in the Philippine market, representing about 20% of total Indian pharmaceutical exports to Asia. The bilateral trade between India and the Philippines reached approximately $3.5 billion in 2024, nearly doubling over recent years.





To facilitate business engagement, the Philippines has implemented an e-visa system for Indian travellers and business visitors, with plans for further improvements to streamline the process.





The Philippine Ambassador to India elaborated on measures such as a "fast track" visa process for legitimate businesses investing in the Philippines.





