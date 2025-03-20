



During the Raisina Dialogue 2025, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili to discuss enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, tourism, and education.





This meeting was part of a broader agenda aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between India and Georgia, which Botchorishvili emphasised as a strategic partnership.





She highlighted Georgia's potential as a destination for Indian students and tourists, noting that the country serves as a vital link between Europe and Asia, particularly through initiatives like the Middle Corridor.





Botchorishvili articulated Georgia's commitment to fostering economic ties and expressed optimism about collaborative projects that could benefit both nations.





She underscored the importance of mutual investments and infrastructure development to capitalise on the opportunities presented by their geographic positioning.





Jaishankar, while addressing other global leaders at the dialogue, discussed the realities of trade barriers and the increasing weaponisation of economic policies, underscoring the need for trustworthy partnerships in navigating these challenges.





Both ministers shared a vision for deepening educational exchanges and promoting tourism, recognising these areas as crucial for people-to-people connections and economic growth.





The discussions reflected a shared commitment to leveraging their respective strengths to enhance cooperation in an evolving geopolitical landscape.





