



India has recently taken a strong stance against Pakistan's attempts to raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at international forums.





At the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), India exercised its Right of Reply to counter Pakistan's claims, labelling them as "baseless and malicious" and criticizing Pakistan for spreading falsehoods propagated by its military-terrorist complex.





India described Pakistan as a "failed state" that thrives on instability and survives on international handouts, accusing it of hypocrisy, human rights abuses, and minority persecution.





India reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India, highlighting the region's significant political, social, and economic progress despite decades of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.





In contrast, recent comments by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted the progress made during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Abdullah noted that India and Pakistan came closer to resolving the Kashmir issue during Singh's regime, building on initiatives started by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and General Pervez Musharraf.





However, Abdullah expressed scepticism about returning to that stage in his lifetime.





Despite these historical efforts, current diplomatic tensions remain high, with India firmly rejecting Pakistan's attempts to internationalize the Kashmir issue.





Meanwhile, there are ongoing calls from diplomats and peace activists for the restoration of ties between India and Pakistan, emphasizing the need for sustained dialogue to improve relations.





