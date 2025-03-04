



Reports have emerged that Bangladesh has deployed Turkish-made Bayraktar-TB2 drones near its border with India, specifically in the region adjacent to West Bengal. This development has prompted India to intensify its surveillance and vigilance along the shared border. The Bayraktar-TB2 drones, operated by Bangladesh's 67th Army, are used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.





Bangladesh claims the deployment is for defensive purposes, but India views it as strategically significant, especially given the recent increase in terrorist activities along the border following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.





The deployment of these drones comes at a time when India-Bangladesh relations are strained, with a rise in anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh. India has responded by positioning its own unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in West Bengal to counter potential threats and enhance border security. This includes the possible deployment of advanced drones like the Heron-TP.





The situation remains tense, with both countries closely monitoring developments along their shared border. India is prepared to take necessary countermeasures to ensure national security, while Bangladesh's actions are seen as part of its broader efforts to enhance its military capabilities.





The Bayraktar-TB2 drones are known for their effectiveness in surveillance and light-strike operations, raising concerns for India due to their potential to be used in hostile terrain. Bangladesh has operationalized six out of twelve drones acquired from Turkey, marking a significant upgrade in its aerial capabilities.





The deployment also highlights Bangladesh's growing military ties with countries like Turkey, which could further complicate regional dynamics involving India, Pakistan, and China.





