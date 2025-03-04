



Pakistani and Afghan forces clashed at the Torkham border crossing, resulting in the death of at least one Taliban fighter and injuries to several others. The conflict began on the first working day of Ramadan, a period when food imports from Pakistan typically surge into Afghanistan, exacerbating the country's ongoing humanitarian crisis.





The Torkham crossing, a crucial trade route, has been closed for over a week due to a dispute over the Taliban's construction of a new border post, which Pakistan claims violates bilateral agreements.





According to Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Taliban's Interior Ministry, Pakistani forces initiated the clash, prompting the Taliban to retaliate. Afghan officials reported that one of their security personnel was killed and two others were injured during the skirmishes.





Pakistani sources confirmed that at least three of their soldiers were wounded, and one civilian died in the chaos. The clashes have stranded thousands of trucks carrying essential supplies, leading to significant economic losses for both countries.





The tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been heightened by allegations from Islamabad that the Taliban is not preventing cross-border terrorist attacks. Pakistan has accused the Taliban of allowing militant groups to use Afghan soil for planning attacks against Pakistani civilians and security forces, a claim the Taliban denies.





The conflict at Torkham has further strained relations between the two nations, which have a history of border disputes and closures.





Agencies







