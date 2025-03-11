



US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is set to visit India as part of a multi-nation trip to the Indo-Pacific region.





The trip aims to build strong relationships, foster understanding, and establish open lines of communication in line with President Donald Trump's objectives of peace, freedom, and prosperity. Gabbard's journey began in Honolulu, Hawaii, where she met with intelligence partners and leaders of the US Indo-Pacific Command, as well as troops engaged in training exercises.





Her itinerary includes stops in Japan, Thailand, and India, with a brief stop in France on her return to Washington, D.C.





Notably, this marks the first visit by a top White House official to India under the Trump administration.





Sharing a post on X, Gabbard stated, "I am #WheelsUp on a multi-nation trip to the Indo-Pacific, a region I know very well having grown up as a child of the Pacific. I'll be going to Japan, Thailand, and India, with a brief stop in France en route back to DC. Building strong relationships, understanding, and open lines of communication are vital to achieving President Trump's objectives of peace, freedom and prosperity. First stop: Honolulu where I'll visit IC partners and INDOPACOM leaders, and our troops engaging in training."





Gabbard's visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent trip to the US, where they met and discussed strengthening the India-US friendship. Modi described Gabbard as a "strong votary" of this relationship.





During her visit to India, Gabbard is scheduled to participate in a security conference in New Delhi, where she will engage in bilateral discussions with Indian officials and other international leaders.





This trip highlights the strategic importance of India in the Indo-Pacific region and underscores the growing partnership between the US and India.





ANI







