



Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is set to embark on a significant three-day official visit to Singapore from March 24 to 26, 2025, aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation between India and Singapore. This visit coincides with the Singapore Maritime Week, where he has been invited by the Singaporean government to participate in various high-level dialogues and meetings.





During his trip, Sonowal will engage in discussions with his Singaporean counterpart and other prominent maritime leaders to explore opportunities for collaboration within the maritime industry. A key highlight of his agenda includes participation in a high-level dialogue titled "Navigating Global Maritime Trends in 2025 and Beyond," which will address emerging trends and challenges in the global maritime sector.





In addition to bilateral meetings with Singaporean ministers such as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Sonowal is also scheduled to meet Brigit Gijsbers from the Netherlands, further strengthening international maritime ties. His itinerary includes interactions with industry captains and corporate leaders from both Singapore and other nations, aimed at sharing best practices and unlocking new avenues for cooperation in the maritime field.





The visit is also significant as India and Singapore are expected to sign a Letter of Intent for a Green Digital Shipping Corridor during this event, which aims to connect India's shipping sector with Singapore's renowned maritime hub, thereby boosting trade and sustainability efforts. Additionally, Sonowal plans to engage with the Indian diaspora in Singapore and pay respects at the INA Memorial, reflecting on the historical connections between India and Singapore.





Sonowal will be accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways as well as representatives from the Indian High Commission in Singapore throughout his official engagements.





ANI







