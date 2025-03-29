



On March 29, 2025, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that the Indian Navy ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri are en route to Yangon, Myanmar, carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid as part of Operation Brahma.





This mission aims to assist the country following a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that has resulted in significant casualties and destruction across the region. Jaishankar highlighted this effort in a post on X, stating that the ships are specifically delivering aid to support those affected by the disaster.





The earthquake struck near Mandalay on March 28, causing widespread devastation and leading to a death toll that has reportedly exceeded 1,000 individuals, with estimates suggesting it could rise to over 10,000 as rescue operations continue.





The tremors were felt as far away as Thailand, where at least 10 fatalities have been reported due to the collapse of a high-rise building under construction in Bangkok.





In addition to the naval aid, India is also sending more relief supplies via Indian Air Force aircraft, including essential items such as tents, food packets, and medical supplies. The situation remains critical as aftershocks continue to affect the region, with a recent aftershock measured at magnitude 4.7 occurring shortly after the primary quake.





ANI







