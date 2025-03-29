



Indian security forces killed at least 16 Maoist rebels in a gunfight in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Friday night, marking another significant operation against the insurgency that has plagued central and eastern India for decades.





The encounter occurred in dense forest areas, where security personnel recovered a cache of arms, including rocket launchers, grenades, and assault rifles. Two security personnel sustained minor injuries during the operation, which is ongoing, according to police chief P Sundarraj.





The Maoist rebels, often referred to as Naxalites, claim to fight for the rights of poor farmers and landless laborers against exploitation by major mining companies.





Their insurgency has resulted in over 10,000 deaths since its inception in 1967. Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has intensified efforts to eliminate the insurgency under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership during his third term. Shah praised the operation as another step toward achieving a "Naxal-free India" and reiterated his goal of eradicating Naxalism by March 2026.





This clash reflects the ongoing escalation of violence as Indian authorities ramp up anti-Maoist operations in resource-rich regions.





Reuters







