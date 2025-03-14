



The Indian Navy inducted its ninth Ammunition Cum Torpedo Cum Missile (ACTCM) Barge, LSAM 23 (Yard 133), in a ceremony held on March 12, 2025, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. This barge was launched earlier on January 31, 2025, at Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd in Thane. The contract for the construction of 11 such barges was awarded to MSME Shipyard, Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, on March 5, 2021.





These barges are designed and built indigenously in collaboration with an Indian ship designing firm and the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), with model testing conducted at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in Visakhapatnam to ensure seaworthiness.





The induction of the ninth ACTCM Barge is part of a broader effort to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy. These barges play a crucial role in facilitating the embarkation and disembarkation of ammunition and other articles to Indian Navy ships, both at jetties and in outer harbours.





This capability is essential for maintaining the Navy's operational readiness and logistical efficiency. The MSME Shipyard has already delivered eight such barges, which are currently in use by the Indian Navy.





The ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Cmde Manish Vig, GM (QA), who served as the chief guest. The addition of this ninth barge underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to strengthening its maritime logistics and operational capabilities.





PIB







