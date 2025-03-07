



Ancient Mythological Concepts And Modern Science





Ancient texts like the Ramayana and Mahabharata contain fantastical elements such as the Brahmastra and inter-world travel, which were once considered purely mythical. However, modern science has made significant strides in areas that might seem to parallel these concepts. For instance, advancements in transportation and communication have made rapid travel and global connectivity possible, though not exactly as described in myths.





While these ancient stories often involve supernatural elements, they can be seen as early attempts to explain natural phenomena or convey moral teachings. Some myths may be based on real events or figures, which have been embellished over time through oral tradition.





India's LRAShM: A Modern-Day 'Brahmastra'





The LRAShM is a hypersonic glide missile developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It was successfully tested on November 16, 2024, achieving a speed of Mach 10, or approximately 12,144 km/h.





This missile is designed to target naval assets at ranges exceeding 1,500 km, providing the Indian Navy with a strategic advantage in the Indian Ocean Region.





Key Features of LRAShM





The LRAShM operates at Mach 10, significantly faster than initial estimates of Mach 6-7. It has a demonstrated range of over 1,500 km.





The missile features a delta-wing hypersonic glide vehicle and can be launched from both land and sea platforms. It includes advanced materials to withstand extreme temperatures during flight.





Strategic Significance: The LRAShM enhances India's capability to counter threats from adversarial navies, particularly China's expanding naval presence in the region.





This Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile places India among the elite group of nations, including the United States, China, and Russia, capable of developing hypersonic missiles.





Comparison With China





The LRAShM's Mach 10 speed is comparable to China's DF-17 missile, which reaches speeds of Mach 10-12. However, the LRAShM has a longer range, potentially exceeding 1,500 kilometres, whereas the DF-17 has a reported range of about 1,000 km. The LRAShM enhances India's strategic deterrence capabilities, particularly in countering China's growing naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region. It provides India with a powerful tool to neutralize enemy assets quickly, which is crucial given China's expanding military capabilities.





Comparison With The United States





Both the U.S. and India have made significant strides in hypersonic technology, with the U.S. having a more established program. However, India's achievement with the LRAShM demonstrates its ability to rapidly advance in this field. For the U.S., hypersonic missiles are part of a broader strategic arsenal aimed at maintaining global military superiority. For India, the LRAShM serves as a critical component in regional defence strategies, particularly against China and Pakistan.





Both China and the U.S. have advanced hypersonic capabilities, India's LRAShM marks a significant milestone in its defence technology, offering strategic advantages in regional security dynamics. The incorporation of special heat-resistant materials and advanced guidance systems in the LRAShM underscores India's innovative approach to hypersonic technology.





Ancient myths may not directly predict modern scientific achievements, they reflect human imagination and storytelling. The LRAShM represents a real-world breakthrough in military technology, showcasing India's advancements in hypersonic systems.





News18 News







