



Garuda Aerospace, India's most valuable drone start-up, has made a strategic investment in Zuppa, an indigenous deep-tech start-up specialising in cyber-secure drones and advanced autopilot systems. This investment marks a significant milestone in bolstering the "Make in India" drone ecosystem, aligning with the government's vision of fostering cutting-edge indigenous defence technologies.





Zuppa is noted for being one of only seven companies worldwide with proprietary deep-tech in secure autopilot systems, crucial for unmanned aerial systems (UAS).





The partnership aims to drive innovation, expand market reach, and position India as a global leader in secure drone technology by combining Zuppa's expertise in cyber-secure autopilot systems with Garuda Aerospace's strengths in financing, operations, and customer acquisition.





Garuda Aerospace has infused ₹1 Crore into Zuppa and placed orders worth another ₹1 Crore for the company's drones.





This collaboration is seen as a win-win, allowing Zuppa to focus on core technological advancements while leveraging Garuda Aerospace's capabilities to drive expansion across diverse applications and geographies.





The investment aligns with Garuda Aerospace's vision of strengthening defence capabilities through home-grown, secure, and cutting-edge solutions, reinforcing its focus on building a robust, self-sufficient drone ecosystem catering to both domestic and global markets.





Zuppa is backed by investors like MapmyIndia and has raised a total funding of around ₹10 Crore to ₹12 Crore to date. The company plans to raise $10 million to $15 million in its Series A round over the next 12-18 months.





