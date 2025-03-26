



India has made significant strides in its defence capabilities, with 65% of its defence equipment now manufactured domestically, marking a notable shift from a previous reliance on imports that ranged between 65-70%. This transformation is largely attributed to the 'Make in India' initiative, which has propelled defence production to a record ₹1.27 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2023-24, with an ambitious target of reaching ₹3 lakh crore by 2029.





The Ministry of Defence highlighted India's diverse export portfolio, which includes bulletproof jackets, Dornier (Do-228) aircraft, Chetak helicopters, fast interceptor boats, and lightweight torpedoes. A particularly noteworthy development is the inclusion of 'Made in Bihar' boots in the Russian Army's gear, underscoring India's high manufacturing standards.





The government emphasised that India has transitioned from being heavily dependent on foreign suppliers to becoming a rising force in indigenous manufacturing. This shift not only addresses national security needs but also fosters a robust defence industry that contributes to economic growth. The fact sheet released on March 24 outlines that strategic policies have been instrumental in this momentum, encouraging private sector participation and technological innovation in advanced military platforms.





Since liberalising foreign direct investment (FDI) in the defence sector in September 2020, India has attracted significant foreign investment, allowing up to 74% through automatic routes and even higher through government routes. As of now, total FDI in defence industries since April 2000 stands at ₹5,516.16 crore.





The surge in India's defence budget—from ₹2.53 lakh crore in 2013-14 to an expected ₹6.81 lakh crore by 2025-26—reflects a strong commitment to modernising military infrastructure.





Recent approvals by the Cabinet Committee on Security for procuring advanced artillery systems like the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) further bolster this commitment. The deal includes 307 units of cutting-edge artillery guns along with high mobility towing vehicles at an estimated cost of ₹7,000 crore.





India's robust defence industrial base comprises 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), over 430 licensed companies, and approximately 16,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), enhancing indigenous production capabilities.





The private sector plays a vital role as well, contributing about 21% to total defence production and driving innovation and efficiency within the industry.





With advancements in modern warships, fighter jets, artillery systems, and other cutting-edge weaponry being developed domestically, India is positioning itself as a key player in the global defence manufacturing landscape.





