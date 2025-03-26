



The Balasore district administration on the advise of DRDO has initiated the evacuation of approximately 3,200 residents from six villages located within a 2.5 km radius of Launch Complex-III (LC-III) at Chandipur's Integrated Test Range (ITR) in preparation for a scheduled missile test on March 26, 2025. This decision follows recommendations from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and is aimed at ensuring public safety during the test.





In a joint meeting held on March 25, officials from the DRDO, district administration, and police discussed strategies for managing the temporary displacement of residents. To facilitate this process, three temporary shelters have been established, and over 100 government personnel have been deployed to assist with the relocation.





The affected villagers, who hail from Jayadevkasba Pahi, Sahajanagar Pahi, Bhimpur Pahi, Tundra Pahi, Khadupahi, and Kusumuli, will be accommodated in multi-purpose cyclone shelters equipped with essential provisions.





Authorities have been actively conducting door-to-door announcements to inform residents about the evacuation procedures, instructing them to move to the shelters by 6 AM on the day of the test. Meals will be provided at the shelters, and compensation will be transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts by 11 AM on the day of evacuation.





District Collector Suryavanshi Mayur Vikash stressed that public safety is the top priority during this missile test. He urged affected communities to cooperate with the administration to ensure a smooth operation while minimizing disruption. The arrangements reflect a comprehensive approach to maintain safety while allowing the missile test to proceed without hindrance.





