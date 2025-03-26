



The "Made in Bihar" boots have gained international recognition as part of the Russian Army's gear, marking a significant achievement for India's defence manufacturing sector. These boots are produced by Competence Exports, a company based in Hajipur, Bihar, which has been operational since 2018.





The facility focuses on manufacturing safety shoes tailored for the Russian market, designed to meet specific requirements such as being lightweight, slip-resistant, and capable of withstanding extreme weather conditions, including temperatures as low as -40 degrees Celsius.





The inclusion of these boots in the Russian military's equipment highlights India's growing self-reliance in defence production. According to recent reports, 65% of India's defence equipment is now manufactured domestically, a notable shift from previous reliance on imports. This development is part of the broader "Make in India" initiative, which aims to bolster indigenous manufacturing capabilities and reduce dependency on foreign suppliers.





Competence Exports has emerged as one of India's largest exporters to Russia, having shipped approximately 1.5 million pairs of boots valued at ₹100 crore last year alone. The company is also expanding its portfolio to include luxury designer shoes for European markets, indicating a diversification strategy that could further enhance its export potential.





The company's managing director has expressed ambitions to establish a world-class manufacturing facility in Bihar, contributing significantly to local employment—70% of its workforce comprises women.





The success of "Made in Bihar" boots not only underscores the quality and standards of Indian manufacturing but also reflects the country's strategic shift towards becoming a key player in global defence production.





Agencies







