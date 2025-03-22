



India's missile testing program has seen significant activity since 2024, reflecting its commitment to enhancing national security and strategic deterrence capabilities. 2024 began with the successful flight test of the Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) system on July 24, which showcased India's ability to intercept ballistic missiles with ranges up to 5,000 kilometers. This advanced system is designed for endo-atmospheric interception and incorporates a network-centric warfare approach, utilizing long-range sensors and advanced communication technologies to effectively neutralize threats.





India's Agni-V is an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a range of more than 7,000 km. The ability to deploy MIRV technology on the Agni-V contributes toward changing India’s nuclear posture from a credible minimum deterrent to a war-fighting posture.





India’s test of a long-range hypersonic cruise missile has put it into a club of select few countries. The missile has a range of more than 1,500 km and can further compresses the already short reaction time between its adversaries.





The K-4 SLBM has a range of 3,500 km and is deployed on the INS Arighaat, providing India with an enhanced second-strike capability. India has also tested a Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) that has a range of more than 1,000 km.





India has established an Integrated Rocket Force (IRF) to enhance its conventional prowess and capability to conduct non-contact warfare. The test of the Phase-II Air Defence (AD) Endo-atmospheric missile indicates that India’s indigenous BMD system is in an advanced phase.





India's recent advancements in missile technology, particularly with the successful test of its long-range hypersonic cruise missile, have positioned the country among an elite group of nations, including the United States, Russia, and China. This missile boasts a range exceeding 1,500 kilometres and operates at speeds above Mach 5, making it capable of executing mid-flight manoeuvres that complicate interception efforts by adversaries. The implications of this technology are significant, as hypersonic weapons can enhance India's ability to conduct precision strikes without resorting to nuclear options, thereby potentially altering the strategic landscape in South Asia.





India's hypersonic missile can reach speeds of Mach 6 (approximately 7,400 km/h) and has a range exceeding 1,500 kilometres. The missile is designed for mid-flight manoeuvrability, which allows it to evade existing missile defence systems. It employs advanced scramjet technology for sustained hypersonic flight.





This missile enhances India's capability for precision strikes without resorting to nuclear weapons, thus maintaining strategic stability in the region while increasing the risks associated with military confrontations.





India's entry into the hypersonic missile domain marks a significant step in its defence capabilities, aligning it with global powers in this critical area of military technology. While India’s missile offers impressive speed and range, it still lags behind Russia and China regarding maximum speed capabilities. However, India's focus on precision strikes without nuclear escalation could play a crucial role in maintaining regional stability amidst rising tensions in South Asia.





In addition to hypersonic capabilities, India has developed the K-4 Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM), which has a range of 3,500 kilometres. This missile is deployed on the INS Arighaat and represents a substantial enhancement over its predecessor, the K-15. The K-4's capabilities allow India to target all of Pakistan from the Bay of Bengal while utilizing Multiple Independently Target-Able Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) technology for increased strike potential.





India's missile arsenal also includes the Nirbhay cruise missile, which has a range of over 1,000 kilometres and is part of the country's broader Integrated Rocket Force (IRF). The IRF aims to bolster India's conventional military capabilities through a combination of tactical missiles like the Pralay and advanced systems such as BrahMos and Nirbhay. This development is intended to provide cost-effective alternatives to heavy military deployments while enhancing India's ability to conduct surgical strikes during crises.





Moreover, the introduction of the Pralay missile, showcased during the Republic Day Parade in January 2025, marks a significant addition to India's tactical missile capabilities. With a range of 400 kilometres, Pralay is designed for precise strikes and will be deployed along critical borders to enhance conventional military options.





The Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor further exemplifies India's commitment to strengthening its defence systems. With a reported range of 5,000 kilometres, this indigenous BMD system aims to intercept adversarial missiles in their terminal stages. However, this development raises concerns regarding regional stability, as it may create a false sense of security for India and provoke Pakistan into adjusting its nuclear posture in response.





India's busy year of missile testing not only demonstrates its technological advancements but also reflects its strategic intent to bolster national defence against evolving regional threats.





