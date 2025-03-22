



Baloch human rights leader Mahrang Baloch was arrested by Quetta police early on March 22, 2025, during a sit-in protest against the treatment of the Baloch community. The protest, organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), aimed to highlight the alleged state violence following the recent abduction of several activists, including BYC leaders Bebigar Baloch and Dr. Hamal Ilyas. Reports indicate that police used tear gas, water cannons, and live ammunition to disperse the peaceful demonstration, which resulted in casualties among protesters, with claims of three deaths and numerous injuries.





Mahrang Baloch, who has been a prominent figure in advocating for Baloch rights and against enforced disappearances, was participating in the protest when authorities intervened violently. The BYC condemned these actions as "state terrorism," asserting that the police not only arrested Mahrang but also took custody of the bodies of deceased protesters present at the sit-in.





In a video message prior to her arrest, Mahrang had called for a province-wide shutdown in response to what she described as oppression by the Pakistani state. The ongoing unrest in Balochistan reflects deep-seated grievances over political autonomy, resource control, and socio-economic conditions faced by the Baloch people.





The situation escalated tensions further as clashes broke out between law enforcement and demonstrators, leading to injuries on both sides. Authorities claimed that they acted to restore order after protesters allegedly blocked roads and attacked police officers. However, human rights organizations have criticized the government's response as excessive and indicative of a broader pattern of repression against dissent in Balochistan.





