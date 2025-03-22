



Kalyani Powertrain, a subsidiary of Bharat Forge, has partnered with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to enhance India's server infrastructure. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in the Indian server market by integrating AMD's advanced EPYC processors into locally manufactured server solutions.





The partnership was officially announced on February 24, 2025, during an event in Pune attended by key executives from both companies, including Baba Kalyani and Vinay Sinha.





The servers developed through this collaboration will leverage AMD EPYC processors, which are recognised for their exceptional performance, energy efficiency, and robust security features.





These processors are designed to reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for data centres. Future plans also include the integration of AMD Instinct accelerators to bolster capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).





This initiative aligns with India's 'Make in India' campaign, aiming to promote local manufacturing and decrease reliance on imported technologies.





By providing enterprises, cloud providers, and government organizations with high-performance, cost-effective server solutions tailored for AI workloads and large-scale data processing, the partnership is expected to significantly contribute to India's digital transformation.





Kalyani Powertrain's collaboration with AMD is set to empower various sectors including automotive, telecommunications, and cloud computing. The integration of cutting-edge technology is anticipated to position India as a major player in the global AI and cloud computing landscape.





ET Manufacuring







