



India's defence industry is poised to play a crucial role in bolstering the European Union's (EU) supply chain, according to European Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andrius Kubilius. As European nations seek to modernize and strengthen their defence industries in response to emerging threats, India's robust defence sector can significantly contribute to the EU's defence preparedness.





The proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the EU is expected to enhance this defence partnership further, facilitating greater collaboration in defence supply chains.





The EU is also exploring a defence and security pact with India, similar to those it has with Japan and South Korea. This pact will cover areas such as joint exercises, maritime security, and cybersecurity, reflecting a broader strategic alignment between India and the EU.





Additionally, India has shown interest in participating in the EU's Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) framework, which aims to enhance operational readiness and capability development among EU member states.





India's growing defence trade with the EU, which includes significant imports of fighter jets and submarines, underscores the potential for deeper cooperation. However, there is a need to shift beyond government-to-government dealings and engage more effectively with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to create a more resilient and mutually beneficial defence relationship.





SMEs can play a pivotal role in co-production and manufacturing, helping to meet the needs of both parties and fostering a dynamic defence collaboration.





Recent discussions between India and EU officials have highlighted the potential for enhanced defence industrial cooperation, including the participation of European defence companies in joint projects and co-production opportunities in India.





Furthermore, India's defence minister has welcomed investments from EU member states like Belgium, encouraging them to integrate Indian vendors into their supply chains. This collaborative approach is expected to strengthen economic security and prosperity for both parties by enhancing their security objectives.





Agencies







