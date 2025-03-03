



Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reaffirmed the government's commitment to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir during the first Budget session of the J&K Assembly in seven years.





Addressing the legislators, Sinha emphasised that one of the foremost aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is the restoration of full statehood. He noted that the government recognises the emotional and political significance of this aspiration and is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate the process, ensuring peace, stability, and progress in the region.





The Jammu and Kashmir cabinet had previously passed a resolution in October 2024, urging the Union Government to restore statehood to the region.





Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has been actively involved in this effort, meeting with key figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to push for early restoration.





The restoration of statehood is seen as a crucial step in healing the region and protecting the constitutional rights and unique identity of its people.





The current status of Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory was established by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which bifurcated the state into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.





Despite legal challenges, the Supreme Court of India has validated the act, although it has suggested restoring statehood as soon as possible.





The government's commitment to statehood restoration is part of broader efforts to maintain peace and prosperity in the region, including initiatives to rehabilitate Kashmiri migrants and boost economic development.





Agencies







