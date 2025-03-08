Hot test of Semi-Cryogenic Power Head Test Article (PHTA) along with LOX flow trials





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted a crucial hot test on its semi-cryogenic engine, SE2000, marking a significant milestone in the development of advanced propulsion systems for future heavy-lift space missions. This test, known as the Power Head Test Article (PHTA), aimed to validate the integrated performance of key engine subsystems, including the gas generator, turbo pumps, pre-burner, and control components.





The PHTA involved a brief hot-firing lasting no more than 4.5 seconds, conducted without the thrust chamber, and was essential for assessing the ignition of the pre-burner and validating essential engine elements.





The SE2000 engine is designed to produce a thrust of 2,000 kiloNewton (kN), utilising a combination of liquid oxygen (LOX) and refined kerosene (RP-1) as propellants. This configuration offers several advantages over traditional cryogenic engines, which use LOX and liquid hydrogen (LH2). The semi-cryogenic system provides a higher density impulse, is more cost-effective, and allows for easier storage since kerosene can be kept at ambient temperatures, unlike liquid hydrogen, which requires storage at -253°C.





Difference Between Cryogenic And Semi-Cryogenic Engine





Feature Cryogenic Engine Semi-Cryogenic Engine Propellants Liquid Oxygen (LOX) and Liquid Hydrogen (LH2). Liquid Oxygen (LOX) and Kerosene. Storage Temperature LH2 requires -253°C storage. Kerosene can be stored at normal temperatures. Thrust Higher specific impulse, less dense. Higher density impulse, more thrust per volume. Complexity More complex to handle and store. Easier to handle and store. Reusability Lower reusability potential Higher reusability potential due to simpler components.





ISRO's efforts to develop the semi-cryogenic engine are part of broader initiatives to enhance the payload capacity of its launch vehicles. The successful PHTA test brings ISRO closer to finalizing the cryogenic stage necessary for powering the booster stages of launch vehicles, which will significantly improve the performance of the Launch Vehicle MK-III (LVM3) and future launch vehicles like the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV).





The NGLV is being developed for human-rated missions, including the Gaganyaan program, and will incorporate reusable first-stage technology and LOX-based propulsion to achieve a payload capacity of up to 30 tons in Low Earth Orbit.





Prior to this success, ISRO faced setbacks, including a test abortion in July 2023 due to technical issues at its Mahendragiri facility. However, continuous refinements have led to the successful completion of the PHTA, marking a significant step forward in ISRO's propulsion technology advancements.





ISRO continues to focus on optimizing its propulsion systems, including the integration of advanced technologies for long-distance space travel and reusable launch vehicle components.





