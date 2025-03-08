



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has identified a specialised team to explore the feasibility of developing future advanced propulsion systems. This proposed system is envisioned to operate in a manner similar to an aircraft, where it would initially take off using conventional means and then switch to a cryogenic engine when necessary.





The goal is to enable the vehicle to cover vast distances, typically spanning thousands of kilometres, in a remarkably short time frame of just a few hours. This innovative approach aims to leverage the efficiency and power of cryogenic engines for long-distance travel, potentially revolutionising space and possibly even terrestrial transportation systems.





ISRO's current efforts also include the development of semi-cryogenic engines, which use a combination of liquid oxygen and kerosene. This propulsion system offers several advantages over traditional cryogenic engines, including higher density impulse, reduced toxicity, and cost-effectiveness.





The semi-cryogenic engine, such as the SE2000, is designed to provide enhanced thrust capabilities, which will be crucial for future launch vehicles like the Launch Vehicle MK-III (LVM3). The successful testing of these engines marks significant progress in ISRO's pursuit of advanced propulsion technologies.





The concept of switching between different propulsion modes during flight is part of a broader strategy to optimise performance and efficiency. By combining the benefits of conventional take-off with the high-speed capabilities of cryogenic engines, ISRO aims to create a versatile and powerful propulsion system that can meet the demands of both short and long-distance missions.





This development aligns with ISRO's ongoing research into reusable launch vehicles and advanced propulsion systems, which are critical for enhancing payload capacity and reducing mission costs.





