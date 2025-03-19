



Following a series of recent terror attacks in Pakistan, a high-security alert has been declared across Jammu and Kashmir. This decision comes in the wake of two significant strikes in Pakistan and the assassination of Abu Qatal, a top commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), known for orchestrating various attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Security officials have heightened vigilance, emphasizing the need for extraordinary measures to prevent potential retaliatory actions by terrorists, particularly against soft targets.





All protected individuals, including politicians, have been instructed to adhere strictly to security protocols and submit their travel plans in advance to ensure proper arrangements are made.





They are also advised against travelling in areas known for terrorism unless accompanied by security personnel and are discouraged from participating in public gatherings at crowded locations. The potential for 'lone wolf' attacks has been highlighted due to the recent killing of Rehman alias Nadeem alias Abu Qatal alias Qatal Sindhi and the approaching anniversary of the 'Jang-e-Badr,' which may serve as a motivation for targeted strikes.





Enhanced security measures around vital institutions have also been implemented as a precautionary step to safeguard against possible threats.





Recent incidents in Balochistan, such as a train hijacking and additional terror activities, have further exacerbated the situation, prompting authorities to intensify patrolling and search operations across the region.





PTI







