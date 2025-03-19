



In a recent interview, Tulsi Gabbard, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, expressed significant concerns regarding the treatment of religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians. She highlighted the "long time unfortunate persecution, killing, and abuse" of these groups as a major issue for the U.S. government under President Trump.





Gabbard emphasized that the administration is committed to defeating "Islamist terrorism" globally and indicated that discussions are underway between the new U.S. cabinet and Bangladesh's interim government to address these concerns.





In response to Gabbard's remarks, the interim government of Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus, issued a statement rejecting her claims as "misleading" and lacking evidence. They argued that such comments damage Bangladesh's reputation as a nation known for its inclusive practice of Islam and its efforts in combating extremism.





The government acknowledged challenges with extremism but asserted that it has worked closely with international partners, including the U.S., to tackle these issues through various reforms and law enforcement measures.





Gabbard's comments also touched on the ideology of an "Islamic Caliphate," linking it to the broader threat posed by Islamist terrorist groups globally. She warned that this ideology not only threatens religious minorities but also poses risks to global security.





The tensions between Gabbard's statements and the Bangladeshi government's response reflect ongoing concerns about minority rights in the country, especially following political upheaval and rising extremist sentiments since August 2024.





