



President Emmanuel Macron announced on March 18, 2025, that France will increase its orders for Rafale fighter jets, responding to heightened security concerns amid ongoing tensions related to Russia's aggression. Speaking at the Luxeuil-les-Bains military base, Macron emphasised the necessity for France to enhance its defence capabilities to prepare for potential conflicts.





He stated, "We will boost and expedite our procurement of Rafales," highlighting that the air and space force would benefit from these additional acquisitions, which are part of a broader strategy to modernize France's military infrastructure and capabilities.





The French government plans to invest approximately €1.5 billion (around $1.6 billion) in upgrading the Luxeuil airbase, which will accommodate new squadrons of Rafale jets equipped with advanced nuclear missile technology.





This modernisation is critical as Macron aims to position the airbase as a key component of France's nuclear deterrent strategy by 2035. He noted that the evolving geopolitical landscape necessitates increased military readiness, stating, "Our country and our continent must continue to defend themselves."





Macron's announcement comes in the context of European nations, including Germany, ramping up their defence budgets in light of perceived threats from Russia and a potential reduction in U.S. military support.





The French president has set ambitious goals for defence spending, advocating for an increase to between 3% and 3.5% of the national GDP, up from the current 2%. This strategic shift reflects a growing recognition of the need for greater autonomy in European defence capabilities amidst changing global alliances and security dynamics.





Reuters







