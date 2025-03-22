



Heathrow Airport in London announced a complete shutdown on March 21, 2025, due to a fire at an electrical substation that resulted in a significant power outage.





The airport, one of the busiest in the world, stated that it would remain closed for the entire day to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. Authorities advised travellers not to come to the airport and to contact their airlines for further information.





The incident began with a fire at an electrical substation in Hayes, west London, which led to a power failure affecting not only the airport but also approximately 67,000 homes in the vicinity.





The London Fire Brigade deployed around 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines to combat the blaze, which was described as "highly visible" with thick smoke and flames visible from a distance. Evacuations were carried out for around 150 individuals from nearby properties as a precaution.





Heathrow's management warned of "significant disruptions" expected in the following days as they worked to restore operations. Over 1,300 flights were cancelled or diverted due to the shutdown, impacting global flight schedules and causing considerable chaos for travellers.





The airport's CEO referred to the situation as unprecedented, noting that the power loss was equivalent to that of a medium-sized city. Although a backup transformer was operational, it could not meet the full power demands of Heathrow.





As of March 22, 2025, Heathrow Airport announced that it had resumed operations but cautioned that disruptions would continue as airlines worked to reposition aircraft and accommodate stranded passengers.





British Airways indicated it would operate about 85% of its scheduled flights that day, while urging travellers to verify their flight status before heading to the airport.





