



ISRO is on the cusp of a significant milestone with the upcoming launch of the BlueBird Block-2 satellite via its LVM-3-M5 mission. Scheduled for March, this commercial launch is part of a contract with the US-based firm AST SpaceMobile, which aims to provide space-based cellular broadband network services directly to smartphones.





The BlueBird satellite, weighing approximately 6,000 kg, will operate in Low Earth Orbit and is designed to enable direct satellite-to-smartphone communication, a ground breaking technological advancement.





This innovative technology will enable users to make calls and access data without needing special equipment, unlike other satellite communication systems. The BlueBird satellite is designed to bridge the global connectivity gap by offering affordable 5G broadband services to underserved areas, where traditional terrestrial networks are unreliable or unavailable.





The launch marks a strategic collaboration between ISRO and international partners, highlighting India's growing role as a launch service provider for global commercial missions. New Space India Limited, the commercial arm of ISRO, will oversee the launch process, further solidifying India's position in the global space market.





The mission is part of ISRO's broader ambitions, which include other significant projects such as the joint NASA-ISRO satellite NISAR and the first uncrewed orbital mission under the Gaganyaan program.





As preparations advance, the cryogenic upper stage for the LVM-3 rocket has been flagged off to Sriharikota, indicating the mission's readiness.





This launch will not only enhance ISRO's capabilities but also contribute to AST SpaceMobile's goal of digitizing nations and improving access to education, healthcare, and social networking through space-based connectivity.





The BlueBird satellite's massive 64-square-meter antenna and its deployment into low Earth orbit will ensure consistent service, making it a pivotal step in expanding global connectivity.





