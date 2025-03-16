



India is set to host a significant regional counter-terror conclave this week, focusing on developing a comprehensive strategy to combat terrorism and extremism. The two-day event, beginning on Wednesday, will bring together the 10-nation ASEAN grouping and some of its dialogue partners, including India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia, and the US.





The conclave is part of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) mechanism and will be co-chaired by India and Malaysia. This marks India's first time co-chairing the Experts Working Group (EWG) on counter-terrorism, which aims to share on-ground experiences and lay the groundwork for future activities, exercises, seminars, and workshops planned for the 2024-2027 cycle.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh will deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony, highlighting the importance of evolving a robust strategy against terrorism.





The meeting will also discuss the evolving regional security scenario, emphasizing cooperation among participating nations. Delegations from ASEAN members, dialogue partners, Timor Leste, and the ASEAN Secretariat will participate, underscoring the collaborative effort to address emerging threats.





This conclave aligns with India's broader efforts to enhance regional security cooperation and counter-terrorism initiatives.





Recently, India also engaged in a joint working group meeting with Tanzania on counter-terrorism, focusing on issues like state-sponsored terrorism and the use of new technologies by terrorists.





Additionally, India has been active in global forums such as the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee and the Global Counterterrorism Forum, emphasizing its commitment to international cooperation against terrorism.





PTI







