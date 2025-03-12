



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has accelerated efforts to finalise the procurement of 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA), a deal estimated to be worth $20 billion.





The initiative aligns with the "Buy Global Make in India" strategy, aiming to manufacture these jets domestically with global collaboration. Several international contenders, including Boeing, Dassault, Lockheed Martin, SAAB, and Russian manufacturers, have proposed local production lines in India to meet IAF requirements. The MRFA project is critical for maintaining India's air superiority amidst regional tensions with China and Pakistan.





The Air Force is also looking to conduct limited trials to ascertain the capabilities of the participating aircraft to fast track the tender process.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is grappling with a significant shortfall in its fighter jet fleet due to the phasing out of older MiG-series aircraft and delays in the induction of new indigenous jets like the TEJAS MK-1A.

The MiG-21, which has served for over five decades, is being retired entirely by 2025, leaving gaps in operational readiness. The IAF's current strength has dwindled to 31 squadrons, far below the sanctioned requirement of 42 squadrons, which could impact its ability to counter regional threats effectively.

The indigenous TEJAS MK-1A program has faced delays primarily due to supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and global geopolitical tensions. The delivery of F404 engines from GE Aerospace, essential for powering the jets, has been delayed by nearly a year. As a result, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has struggled to meet its delivery commitments, with only limited numbers expected by FY25.

Despite these setbacks, the IAF has placed additional orders for the TEJAS MK-1A and is committed to future indigenous projects such as the TEJAS MK-2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

Meanwhile, the induction of 36 Rafale jets has provided some relief. These 4.5-generation fighters have enhanced the IAF's capabilities and serve as a critical deterrent in a challenging neighbourhood. However, experts argue that this limited number cannot fully offset the broader fleet shortfall.

The IAF is also exploring foreign partnerships for additional medium-range fighter aircraft under the "Make in India" initiative to address its long-term needs.





Furthermore, the Defence Ministry recently approved the acquisition of 97 TEJAS MK-1A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), further bolstering the IAF's fleet.





This indigenously developed aircraft will replace ageing MiG-series jets and contribute to India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Alongside this, upgrades for Su-30 fighter jets and procurement of Prachand combat helicopters were also cleared as part of a broader modernisation plan costing ₹1.3 lakh crore.





The MRFA tender and indigenous projects such as TEJAS and Prachand highlight India's focus on modernising its air force while strengthening domestic defence capabilities under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.





