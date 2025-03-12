



In February 2025, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd of Israel and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) of India announced a significant collaboration at Aero India 2025, aimed at integrating the TROPHY Active Protection System (APS) into Indian combat vehicles. The TROPHY system is the world’s only operational and combat-proven APS, designed to protect armoured vehicles against anti-tank threats while enhancing their ability to identify enemy positions.





This partnership aligns with India’s "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and "Make in India, Make for the World" initiatives, emphasizing self-reliance in defence technology.





Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the TROPHY APS will be customised for Indian defence platforms and manufactured locally, leveraging Rafael’s cutting-edge expertise and L&T’s advanced manufacturing capabilities.





This collaboration marks a milestone in India’s defence modernisation efforts, enhancing the survivability and operational effectiveness of its armed forces while strengthening its indigenous defence ecosystem





This collaboration, aims to equip Indian platforms, including the T-90S Bhishma tanks, with a customised version of the battle-proven Trophy system. The production will incorporate substantial Indian components, aligning with India's defence manufacturing goals and operational readiness requirements.





The TROPHY Active Protection System (APS) is a state-of-the-art, combat-proven technology designed to safeguard military platforms against a wide array of modern threats, including anti-tank missiles, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), and small unmanned aerial systems (drones). Developed in collaboration with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and operational since 2011, TROPHY is the only APS in the world with extensive real-world combat experience. It employs advanced radar to provide 360° protection, detecting and neutralising threats in milliseconds through precise countermeasures, while minimising collateral damage. TROPHY also enhances situational awareness by pinpointing threat sources and integrating this information into battle management systems.





The system's versatility allows it to be mounted on various platforms, from heavy tanks like the Abrams and Merkava to lighter armoured vehicles. With a high kill probability exceeding 90%, TROPHY ensures operational continuity by enabling forces to manoeuvrer freely in hostile environments. Its integration with Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) capabilities further extends its utility in modern warfare, where drones play a significant role in reconnaissance and attacks.





This initiative addresses the Indian Army's modernisation needs, particularly for its fleet of approximately 1,300 T-90S tanks, which currently rely on explosive reactive armour but remain vulnerable to advanced Western anti-tank weapons. The local production of Trophy APS not only enhances survivability against evolving threats but also strengthens India's defence ecosystem and positions the country as a potential exporter of active protection technologies.





