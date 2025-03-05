



Former Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari emphasised the importance of leveraging newer technologies to achieve superiority across all domains and ensure decisive victory if conflict arises. He highlighted the role of drones, space-based assets, and integrated air defence measures in modern warfare. This perspective was shared during the 16th 'Jumbo' Majumdar International Seminar, which focused on evolving aerospace power dynamics.





The seminar featured presentations on integrated air space management and the impact of drones and unmanned machines on future warfare. Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari noted that the notion of victory in war is complex and cannot be categorized in binary terms. He stressed the need to capitalize on technologies like AI and machine learning to gain an edge in all domains.





General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lt Gen M K Katiyar, also emphasized that while land remains crucial for determining victory, technology is rapidly changing the nature of warfare.





He highlighted the expanding scope of warfare beyond traditional battlefields into cyber, electronic, and network domains. The Indian military is focusing on integrating these new domains through reforms, including the establishment of integrated theatre commands and the adoption of emerging technologies like hypersonics and robotics.





In line with these goals, India has declared 2025 as the "Year of Reforms" to modernize its armed forces. The focus includes enhancing jointness among services, simplifying procurement processes, and leveraging public-private partnerships to accelerate technological advancements.





Aero India 2025 showcased innovations such as AI-powered mission planning and autonomous drone systems, aligning with India's vision to become technologically advanced and self-reliant in defence.





