



The 6th edition of the India-Japan joint military exercise, Dharma Guardian, is currently in full swing at the East Fuji Training Area in Japan. The exercise, which began on February 24, 2025, and is scheduled to conclude on March 9, 2025, marks a significant milestone in the bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations.





This year's exercise is being conducted at an enhanced scale, with the participation of troops expanded to a company-strength level for the first time since its inception.





The focus of Dharma Guardian includes joint urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations under UN mandate, emphasizing high physical fitness, joint planning, and tactical drills.





The exercise aims to enhance interoperability between the Indian and Japanese forces, refining combat skills and operational capabilities through tactical drills, joint exercises, and disaster response strategies.





It also serves as a platform for cultural exchange, fostering mutual understanding and respect between the troops. The exercise underscores India and Japan's shared commitment to regional security, peace, and stability, aligning with their vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.





Dharma Guardian 2025 highlights the growing defence ties between India and Japan, building on recent diplomatic engagements, including the successful visit of the Chief of the Army Staff to Japan in October 2024.





The exercise is part of a broader framework of military cooperation that includes other joint exercises like the Malabar naval exercise and the Shinyuu Maitri air force exercise, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations.





