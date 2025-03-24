



Pakistan's military has reported the successful elimination of 16 Islamist rebels during a confrontation along the country's western border with Afghanistan. This incident occurred in the North Waziristan district during the night of March 22-23, 2025.





According to an official statement from the army, the border troops engaged the rebels in a firefight and effectively thwarted their attempt to infiltrate Pakistan.





The Pakistani government has consistently accused Afghanistan of harbouring rebels who conduct attacks within its territory, particularly against military personnel.





However, the Afghan government denies these allegations, asserting that it does not provide safe havens for such groups.





This clash coincided with a visit by Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Sadiq Khan, who is in Kabul for discussions on bilateral relations and economic cooperation.





The ongoing tensions at the border have been exacerbated by Pakistan's concerns over security and terrorism, as it has experienced a significant number of attacks attributed to various rebel groups in recent years.





The military emphasised its commitment to safeguarding national borders and eradicating terrorism.





Reuters







