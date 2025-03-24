



Delegations from the United States and Ukraine are currently engaged in negotiations in Saudi Arabia, aiming to address the ongoing conflict with Russia.





Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed the discussions, which focus on the protection of energy infrastructure and critical sites amid persistent hostilities.





These talks are part of a broader diplomatic initiative led by former US President Donald Trump, seeking to establish a framework for peace in the region.





Umerov emphasized Ukraine's commitment to achieving a "just peace" and strengthening national security, stating that the discussions were productive and focused on key issues, including energy security.





He highlighted that the agenda reflects directives from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to bring peace closer while reinforcing security measures.





US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff expressed cautious optimism about the talks, suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be open to peace, although he acknowledged the complexities involved.





The US and Russian delegations are scheduled to meet separately in Riyadh, indicating an effort to create common ground despite ongoing military actions.





The timing of these negotiations is critical, occurring just before scheduled meetings between Russian and Ukrainian representatives. Zelenskyy has called for intensified pressure on Moscow from Western allies, particularly in light of recent Russian drone strikes that resulted in civilian casualties in Kyiv and other regions. He stressed that Russia is prolonging the conflict and urged for genuine efforts to halt the bombardments.





Despite the ongoing discussions, both sides have proposed differing plans for temporary ceasefires, and attacks have continued unabated. The Kremlin has downplayed expectations for a swift resolution, indicating that negotiations remain in their early stages and will likely face significant challenges ahead.





