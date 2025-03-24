



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against four operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in connection with a grenade attack that occurred in Chandigarh in September 2024.





The chargesheet, submitted to the Special NIA Court in Chandigarh, identifies key figures including Harwinder Singh Sandhu, also known as Rinda, based in Pakistan, and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passi, based in the United States. Both are designated terrorists and were reportedly the primary conspirators behind the attack.





The NIA's investigation revealed that Rinda and Happy Passi provided critical logistical support, including funding, weapons, and ammunition to local operatives in Chandigarh for executing the attack. The assailants aimed to target a retired officer of the Punjab Police, mistakenly believing him to be the occupant of the targeted residence.





Additionally, Rinda and Happy Passi recruited two local operatives, Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, who were instructed to conduct reconnaissance on the target prior to launching the grenade attack.





The NIA has charged all four individuals under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act for their roles in planning and supporting this act of terrorism.





The agency continues its investigations to identify and apprehend other members of the BKI network operating within India.





PTI







