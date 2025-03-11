Pakistan sends ISI agents to Bangladesh: India says will act to protect national interests





by Col (Dr) P K Vasudeva





In January 2025, Lieutenant General Asim Malik, the chief of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), visited Bangladesh—the first such visit in decades. The primary aim of this trip was to establish an intelligence-sharing network between the intelligence agencies of the two countries.





This high-profile visit is reportedly part of efforts to build an intelligence-sharing network between the two countries. Observers fear this could lead to subversive activities targeting India, particularly through cross-border disturbances. The trip follows a series of interactions between Bangladeshi and Pakistani officials, indicating a warming relationship after years of hostilities





During his visit, General Malik and his delegation toured areas near Bangladesh's Rangpur district, which is strategically close to India's ‘Chicken’s Neck’ (Siliguri Corridor)—a narrow land passage connecting India's north-eastern states to the rest of the country. This proximity has raised concerns within India regarding potential security implications. It is feared that both Bangladesh and Pakistan may change the demography of the Corridor.





However, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that the visit involved discussions about resettling Bangladeshi Muslims in the Siliguri Corridor. The increased military and intelligence engagement between Pakistan and Bangladesh has raised concerns in India, particularly regarding the potential for cross-border subversive activities and its impact on regional security.





Here are several reasons why the Siliguri Corridor is of significant strategic importance to India





1. Geographical Significance





The Siliguri Corridor is a narrow land corridor approximately 22 kilometres wide, running through West Bengal. It connects India’s north-eastern states (like Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and others) to the rest of India, which would otherwise be separated from the mainland.





It is surrounded by international borders on three sides Nepal to the west, Bhutan to the north, and Bangladesh to the south. This makes it a key link for both transportation and communication between the north-eastern region and the rest of the country.





2. Military And Defence Considerations





Vulnerable Geopolitical Location: The corridor is a vulnerable point for India because it is a narrow stretch of land surrounded by neighbouring countries, which could potentially be used as a route for blockades or military encirclement in times of conflict. A blockage or disruption in the corridor could cut off supplies and reinforcements to India's north-eastern states.





China’s Proximity: The corridor lies in proximity to China, and in the event of a military conflict with China, this region could be strategically significant. China’s growing influence in the region (through its close ties with countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Pakistan) makes this corridor a key area to monitor from a security perspective.





The Access Point To The North-Eastern States: The north-eastern states are geographically separated from the rest of India by Bangladesh. The Siliguri Corridor provides vital land access, and in a military conflict, its protection would be critical for the free movement of military resources and supplies to these states, especially if they are facing security threats.





3. Connectivity And Economic Importance





Trade And Transport: The corridor serves as the lifeline for trade, transportation, and communication between the north-eastern states and the rest of India. Any disruption to this route could significantly affect the flow of goods, people, and resources.





Development of Infrastructure: Over the years, India has been working on improving infrastructure in the region, including roads, railways, and airports, to ensure that it remains secure, well-connected, and economically integrated with the rest of the country.





4. Strategic And Diplomatic Importance





Regional Cooperation And Tensions: The Siliguri Corridor is also crucial in the context of India's diplomatic relations with its neighbours. Relations with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and China have implications for the corridor’s security. For example, India’s concerns over China’s increasing presence in Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh have raised alarm bells about the potential for regional instability or encirclement around the corridor.





Strategic Military Deployments: The corridor’s vulnerability has prompted India to strengthen its military presence in the region, including developing air bases and increasing surveillance to monitor any movements from neighbouring countries that could threaten its interests.





5. Security Challenges And Border Management





Bangladesh and Nepal India shares its western and northern borders with Bangladesh and Nepal, both of which are relatively sensitive. A strategic partnership or a shift in relations with these countries could impact India’s security in the Siliguri Corridor.





Border Vigilance: The region requires constant vigilance due to the threat of smuggling, insurgency, and cross-border activities, as well as potential military threats.





6. China’s Interest





This area provides China with a potential route for military access to the Indian subcontinent. In times of conflict, the Siliguri Corridor could be a critical area for controlling access to the north-eastern states of India. The region serves as a buffer between China and India. Control or influence over this area could give China more leverage over India's north-eastern states and create potential pressure points in India’s security strategy.





Conclusively, the Siliguri Corridor plays a pivotal role in India’s national security, economic connectivity, and geopolitical strategy. Securing this land link is crucial not just for the free movement of people and goods but also for ensuring that India's north-eastern states remain well-integrated with the rest of the country. As such, any threat to the corridor, whether from external or internal factors, is a major concern for India’s defence and strategic planning. The Corridor is multifaceted, encompassing strategic, military, and economic interests. It has the potential to serve as a critical point of leverage in the context of Sino-Indian relations, and any instability in the region could impact the broader geopolitical balance in South Asia.





The writer is an, author, researcher and former Professor ‘International Trade’. This piece is being published as it has been received – it has not been edited/fact-checked by IDN. This essay reflects author's opinions alone







