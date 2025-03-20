



Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd has secured a significant contract valued at ₹142.31 crore (including taxes) from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. This order was awarded by the Centre for High Energy Systems & Sciences (CHESS) located in Hyderabad.





The contract entails the development of a Laser Source Module, which will be integrated with a Beam Control System (BCS) on a mobile platform.





This initiative is part of DRDO’s High-Power Laser System project aimed at enhancing capabilities for anti-drone and anti-missile applications. The execution of this project is expected to be completed within 24 months, contributing significantly to India's defence capabilities against aerial threats.





This contract marks a pivotal milestone for Paras Defence, reinforcing its position as a leader in advanced defence technologies while aligning with the government's "Make in India" initiative. The company continues to support India's efforts towards self-reliance in military solutions, showcasing its commitment to indigenous manufacturing and innovation in the defence sector.





