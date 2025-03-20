



Saudi Arabia's recent decision to reject China's J-35A stealth fighter jet represents a significant setback for Beijing's ambitions in the Middle East arms market.





This is seen as part of a broader strategy by Riyadh to maintain a diversified military procurement approach, balancing relationships with Western allies and emerging defence partners like Turkey, while also engaging with new players such as China.





The J-35A, developed by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, is a fifth-generation multi-role fighter that China hoped would challenge Western dominance in the region.





However, Saudi Arabia's choice to pursue collaborations with the United Kingdom, Italy, and Japan for sixth-generation fighter jets during the G-20 summit highlights its preference for advanced technology from established military-industrial powerhouses over China's relatively unproven capabilities.





Experts suggest that Xi Jinping anticipated that securing a deal with Saudi Arabia would disrupt U.S. dominance in the Gulf arms market. The rejection of the J-35A not only undermines this expectation but also signals that Gulf states remain cautious about fully integrating Chinese military hardware into their arsenals.





Saudi Arabia's ongoing discussions regarding the acquisition of Turkey’s KAAN fighter jets further illustrate its commitment to diversifying its defence partnerships beyond traditional Western suppliers.





In contrast, the J-35A has struggled to attract international buyers, with Pakistan being the only confirmed purchaser of 40 units. This deal, finalised amid rising tensions with India, reflects Pakistan's deepening military ties with China but raises questions about the performance and reliability of Chinese military technology overall.





As Saudi Arabia explores next-generation air dominance through partnerships with Western nations, it underscores a long-term vision that prioritises quality and technological advancement over immediate affordability. This strategic pivot not only reinforces Western influence in the Middle East but also raises significant challenges for China's defence sector as it seeks to establish itself as a viable alternative in a competitive global arms market.





